CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the stomach during an armed carjacking in East Garfield Park Friday night, according to Chicago Police.

The 66-year-old man is well known to neighbors in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Neighbors say he sells miscellaneous goods from his car, something he’s done for years.

Officers say the incident happened near Van Buren and Kedzie just before 8 p.m.

Police say two people walked up to the car that the 66-year-old man was in, pulled him out, and shot him in the stomach before taking of with his car.

The man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under investigation.