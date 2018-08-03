CHICAGO (CBS) — Ahead of tomorrow’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Bears great Brian Urlacher tells CBS 2 if he thinks he’ll be nervous for his enshrinement speech and if comparisons to fellow 2018 Hall of Fame class inductee Ray Lewis matter anymore.
Nagy: “I know I had chills listening to him talk and I know our guys did, too.”
Urlacher surprises #Bears upon arrival at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
📰: https://t.co/Kf7tT2yqSl pic.twitter.com/7kqBspMZSA
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2018
