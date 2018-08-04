CHICAGO (CBS) — The high heat will certainly be a factor for people at Lollapalooza this weekend.

The tightly-packed crowds will need to take more precautions at Grant Park Saturday and Sunday.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more from the front gates of the popular music event.

From taking breaks to drinking a lot of water, fans attending the third day of the festival are preparing for the worst. Organizers said hydration is key to the health and safety of everyone involved.

The festival kicked off Thursday with more than 100,000 people in attendance. More are expected to show up on Saturday. More hydration stations, medical tents and shade for fans have been added.

Some attendees said they came prepared by drinking a lot of water, putting on sunscreen and spending extra money to buy what’s being called a hydration pack. They have to remain empty until entering the park. Then they can be filled at several water stations throughout the event.

The Office of Emergency Management said 46 people were taken to the hospital on day one of the festival last year. More than 200 fans were taken to the hospital during the four day event in 2017.