CHICAGO (CBS) — Within the next couple of weeks, suburban students will be heading back to school and it’s one month before school starts for CPS students.

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about some of the essentials to make this school year a success for you and your children.

One of the newest savory offering in stores is “Pizza in a Bag” from Super Snack Time.

“It’s this bold and tasty line of pepperoni jerky which is pizza and jerky, two things that people love,” said McBride. “Totally gluten-free, five grams of protein per serving. They’re at Walmart or Supersnacktime.com.

Another allergy-sensitive snack comes from Made Good.

“It’s free from the top eight allergens. School safe, we like to say,” added McBride. “Soft-baked cookies, granola bars, granola minis can be found at madegoodfoods.com.

A beverage that is a big hit with adults is now being made for kids: kombucha.

“Wonder Drink…this one is non-alcoholic. It’s vegan, gluten-free, non GMO. Keeping it totally healthy. They come in cans and bottles,” said McBride.

Along with having healthy food and drink options, according to McBride, there are apps to help parents protect their kids online.

“OurPact is where parents can manage their kid’s screen time, blocking apps, blocking texting,” said McBride. “Parents can also receive alerts as to when kids arrive or leave any location.”

Visit Josh McBride’s website for ideas on what to get for kids as they head back to school.