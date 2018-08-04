CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday may be the hottest day of Lollapalozza’s four day run, and the heat and humidity could pose risks to music fans.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on how festival goers are keeping cool.

Music fans will tell you that closer to the stage, it can feel like 100 degrees.

That along with the heat and alcohol was a problem Friday and again Saturday.

“I didn’t really hydrate a lot, kinda felt really bad last night,” said festival attendee Deondre Ward. “(I’m) making sure I stay hydrated today. This is like my fifth bottle.”

“It’s definitely been a little warmer today, but hopefully the wind will pick up. If it dies down then we might have a problem,” said Lolla fan Georgia Donaldson.

In an effort to combat the heat, the CTA tweeting out an image of cooling bus for concert goers to beat the heat and recharge their cell phones.

If at #Lolla, be sure to look for our Community Connection bus, which has A/C to help you cool down a bit. https://t.co/twxVfvq2eU pic.twitter.com/xiEbLKsFlW — cta (@cta) August 4, 2018

The Chicago Sun-Times reported more than 80 people were hospitalized during the first two days of the festival.

In an effort to avoid heat-related issues, event organizers have cooling stations around the park and hydration stations as well.

Those are the areas where you can refill hydration packs, the portable backpacks storing water.

The festival said they’ve increased those stations by 20 percent. Early there’s plenty of access. But later on it may be a different story.

“There’s a good amount of stations but later in the day when the headliners show up, I feel like there should be a lot more areas for hydration stations just because there’s more people,” said Ward.

Lollapalooza is encouraging fans to to take breaks, find shade and bring sunscreen. Medical staff is on staff for any issues that might arise.