CHICAGO (CBS) — Bullets fired nearly a block away kill one man and injure another.

Both of the victims were innocent bystanders as gunfire erupts in Englewood.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports from the University of Chicago Medical is live at the University of Chicago Medical Center where the victims were taken.

Detectives remain on scene at the hospital as the investigation continues.

According to neighbors, the deceased was a contractor who was building a pool deck at the time of the shooting. The man apparently took a break, went to the front lawn to eat lunch and was talking to a neighbor. And that’s when gunfire from about a block away traveled down the street injuring both of the men.

Chicago police were able to locate on the ground at least 16 bullet casings at the site where two males began shooting at each other in the 6800 block of South Wood.

Some of their shots traveled at least eight to 10 houses away hitting both of the victims as they were eating in the shade of the parkway. The homeowner’s son said one of them men ran to their home to call 911, unaware that he was injured.

“He didn’t even know he was shot. He was actually trying to help the other guy,” said Darnell Mitchell, the homeowner’s son. “It’s just a sad day in Englewood.”

Police said the man who died was his 50s. The other man in his 40s. There are no descriptions of those who are responsible for the shooting. Detectives said the investigation continues.