BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a wandering toddler with blood stains led police to two dead bodies, CBS affiliate WIAT reports.

Birmingham Police are now working a double homicide investigation in the death of two middle-aged adults found dead inside a home.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams told AL.com that police responding to a report of a child alone on the street found a toddler wearing bloodstained clothes Thursday.

The child was uninjured and led officers to a home where an adult male and an adult female were found dead.

Williams says the child’s relationship to the adults is currently unknown.

Their deaths have been classified as homicides. Identities have been withheld pending notification of family.

Police are investigating.

