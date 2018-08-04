CHICAGO (CBS) — The big moment for former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is Saturday night.

He will officially join the all-time greats when he is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday night, Urlacher was presented with his gold jacket at the Hall of Fame Dinner event. He is now one of only 318 players to honored in Canton.

Earlier on Friday, he and his fellow inductees posed for a picture with their soon-to-be fraternity brothers. Number 54 will be the 28th member of the Chicago Bears to take up residence in Canton, the most of any NFL franchise.

“(It’s the) greatest franchise ever,” said Urlacher.

“We have so many great ones,” said former Bears defensive end and class of 2011 Hall of Fame inductee Richard Dent. “I look forward to listening to his story because that’s what it’s all about. The path that it took to get here.”

“It was definitely a long road to get here. It wasn’t easy. No one gets here alone. So many people to thank and to be thankful for,” added Urlacher.