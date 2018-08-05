CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people have been shot in Chicago since midnight.

Two of them have died. Shooting victims poured into emergency rooms across the city throughout the night.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports.

It has been a very busy Sunday morning for police. CPD is investigating 11 different shootings across the city. In the Gresham neighborhood alone eight people were shot. Three of the victims under the age 18.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of a shooting near 76th and Loomis. Yellow tape blocked off a courtyard in an apartment complex where the shooting happened. Evidence technicians took pictures while detectives walked the crime scene and compared notes.

Evidence markers on the ground showed police found at least 14 shell casings.

“This is just out of control right now,” said Dr. Donovan Price of Street Pastors. “It’s a war zone going on right now. Chicago is just crazy.”

Just after midnight, CPD got a call for another shooting. This time four people shot in the Lawndale neighborhood. One of the victims was a 13-year-old boy. It happened near 16th and Avers.

Authorities said a large crowd gathered outside for a block party. Two men got out of a white Impala and began shooting into the crowd then took off.