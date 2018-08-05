CHICAGO (CBS) — Whether you’re a pro or a novice at searching for antiques, it’s always rewarding when you score a really great find.

This week, antiques dealer the Golden Triangle in Chicago is hosting its annual tent sale.

The Golden Triangle’s Doug Van Tress joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about antiques and how to spot a fake from a true authentic find.

“Sometimes you can be faked out by something that looks too rough,” said Van Tress. “”It has to keep its story straight.”

The Golden Triangles annual tent sale is taking place this week from August 9-11. Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It’s located at 330 North Clark Street.

