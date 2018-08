CHICAGO (CBS) — A priest from Schiller Park will be skipping early mass on Sunday for a good reason.

He’ll be competing in his 100th triathlon.

45-year-old Father Bob Schultz is the pastor at St. Beatrice Catholic Church. He started competing in triathlons in 2007.

Schultz’s 100th race takes place in Glenview. It includes a 300 yard swim, a 10 mile bike ride and a 5K run.

He’s using the race to raise $10,000 for his church. Part of that money will go towards fixing the rectory roof.