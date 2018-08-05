CHICAGO (CBS) — As Brian Urlacher became the 28th Bears player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, some of his former teammates took the time to reminisce about what made the great linebacker truly special.

Several former Bears such as Alex Brown, Charles “Peanut” Tillman, Julius Peppers, and Lance Briggs were among those to see their former teammate enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“With him being put up there, it solidifies how special he is,”said Brown. “You don’t get into this if you’re not special.”

Added Charles “Peanut” Tillman “you don’t really realize it when you’re playing and then you look back on film, he was a beast. He did some amazing things on that field.”

“He was a great teammate. A great friend, a great person,” said Julius Peppers. “I’m happy for him. Happy to celebrate this great moment with him.”

“I’m glad I was able to witness it, be part of it, be in that room with him everyday,” added Lance Briggs. “I know it’s special to him and his family but to me it’s as special to me.”

For more on Urlacher’s induction into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, tune in CBS 2 at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m.