CHICAGO (CBS) — A vigil will be held Sunday night on Chicago’s South Side for a woman killed by a pit bull.

57-year-old Karen Brown was attacked by the dog near 101st and Calhoun. It happened around 12:00 Saturday afternoon.

Responding officers said the dog charged at them. They both fired their guns killing the animal.

Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. She had dog bites all over her body including her neck.

Her niece expressed profound grief.

“If you own a dog, my cry is please do not let your dog harm a human being. She lost her life because of a pit bull,” said Laniece Jones, Brown’s neice.

Police are trying to determine if it was a stray dog. The vigil will be at the scene of the attack.