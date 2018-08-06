CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan discussed what needs to be done to solve Chicago’s gun violence issues.

He stated on average, one student was shot and killed every two weeks in Chicago while he was CEO of the Chicago Public Schools and claimed he believes police cannot incarcerate their way out of the problem surrounding the violence.

"He's a better person than he is a basketball player." Former Secretary Of Education @arneduncan discusses @KingJames and his new school. Full Interview-https://t.co/KaPo3g9B31 pic.twitter.com/KqJGNnvChY — CBS Local (@cbslocal) August 6, 2018

“For me growing up, it was never a question of if I was going to grow up,” Duncan told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Too many of our kids today and particularly our young men, they don’t know if they are going to live past 18, 19, or 20. Police can’t solve this problem, we can’t arrest our way out of it. We can’t incarcerate our way out of it. We need to create a climate where we can give kids their childhoods back.”

Duncan, who grew up in Hyde Park, has a new book out Tuesday called “How Schools Work”, where he writes that the American education system “runs on lies.”

“I don’t think we value our children in the way that other nations do,” said Duncan. “Other nations do a better job of providing universal access to pre-K. Their kids don’t grow up with a level of trauma and fear that ours do.”

After serving for seven years as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education, Duncan is now working in Chicago for a non-profit called Emerson Collective. The organization aims to help young people find jobs.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.