CHICAGO (CBS)—Heavy thunderstorms capable of producing heavy winds, rain and hail could develop this afternoon in time for the evening commute.

CBS 2’s meteorologist Megan Glaros reports this afternoon’s lingering humid conditions could produce atmospheric instability to set the stage for strong storms that could pop up in the Chicago area starting around 3 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Chicago reports periods of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain are expected to continue into the early-evening hours and end by late evening in northwest Indiana.

The most intense thunderstorms, reports the Weather Service, could potentially produce torrential downpours, with rain failing at a rate of two inches or more per hour.

The greatest risk for severe weather and localized flooding is anticipated to stay south of I-80.

Severe t-storms remain possible this afternoon into this evening. Based off latest trends, the greatest risk for severe weather & localized flooding is anticipated to be mainly along & south of I-80. Main severe threat expected to be damaging winds. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/8rO3GabPGe — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 6, 2018

The rainfall expected this afternoon and evening could cause flooding in some areas, the Weather Service reports.

Southern portions of the Chicago land area could see heavy rains continuing on Tuesday.

High temperatures could reach the 90’s, but the humidity makes it feel hotter.