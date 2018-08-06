(CBS) — The latest scam circulating online has to do with porn — and your password.

Con artists are sending emails to people across the country threatening to release compromising videos if you don’t pay up.

Imagine opening your inbox to find your name and one of your real passwords in the subject line. Once they get your attention with the new, more credible and creepy twist, scammers then try to extort money using an old sextortion scam.

Con artists claim they have webcam recordings of you watching the adult videos and say unless you pay up using bitcoin, they are going to send them to your entire contact list.

The good news is, it’s a scam. The con artists don’t have any comprising videos. The bad news: they do have one of your real passwords.