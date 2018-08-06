CHICAGO (CBS)–Cousins Subs, the Wisconsin-based sub chain known best for its grilled meat sandwiches, will expand to the Chicago area with three new locations slated to open in the Chicago area later this year.

Under a franchise deal announced by the company, Cousins plans to open 40 restaurants in the Chicago area during the next several years, with the first Illinois location planned to open in the Chicago Loop at 120 W. Madison St. by late 2018, according to a news release from the franchisor.

Other locations are opening in Lombard and Hoffman Estates by the end of the year, according to the company.

Cousins Subs started as a single restaurant in 1972 in Milwaukee run by cousins Jim Sheppard and Bill Sprecht.

Over the years, Sheppard and Sprecht grew Cousins Subs into a chain of over 100 locations throughout Wisconsin.

Bill’s daughter Christine Specht took over as CEO in 2008, spearheading plans to modernize the restaurants and expand outside of Wisconsin.

In addition to the Illinois expansion, Cousins Subs plans to expand into other Midwestern states including Indiana and Missouri, the company says.

All but 19 Cousins Subs restaurants are franchise owned and operated.