CHICAGO (CBS)–HBO will be in Chicago filming the series “Lovecraft Country” this week in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The upcoming drama horror series is based on the novel by the same name by author Matt Ruff.

The filming schedule will close 18th Street from Ashland Avenue to Blue Island Avenue during the following times and days.

August 8 at 5 p.m. through August 9 at 6 a.m.

August 9 at 5 p.m. through August 10 at 6 a.m.

August 10 at 5 p.m. through August 11 at 6 a.m.

Traffic detours will be routed through Cermak Road. Eastbound traffic will be detoured from 18th Street south on Ashland Avenue to Cermak Road. Motorists will keep traveling east on Cermak to Racine Avenue and then north on Racine to 18th to 18th Street.

Motorists traveling west will be detoured south on Racine, then west on Cermak to Ashland before turning back onto 18th Street.

The filming closures will also affect pedestrian and bicycle traffic, according to Chicago police.