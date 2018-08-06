INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Police in Indianapolis are searching for two women who pepper sprayed a hardware store employee, and made off with at least $1,200 in coolers.

CBS 4 Indy reports the women robbed Sullivan Hardware, 6955 N. Keystone Av., around 11 a.m. Friday.

The store posted surveillance video of the theft on Facebook. The video shows two women walking out of the store carrying four Yeti coolers, and a cashier chasing them outside a few seconds later.

A store manager said the women pepper sprayed the employee and took off in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).