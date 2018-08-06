PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) –– Authorities say an Ohio man has died after going missing while swimming at a Lake Michigan beach along northwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Salomon C. Martinez of Cincinnati was swimming with a group of friends Sunday at Portage Lakefront Riverwalk beach in Portage when he didn’t resurface. Fire department rescuers found him underwater.

The DNR says Martinez was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Assistant Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby tells The Northwest Indiana Times that the lake surface was choppy at the time due to winds.

Sosby says the number of call for assistance on Lake Michigan this summer has been higher than normal.