CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a dozen more Chicagoans who survived the Aeromexico flight that crashed in Durango, Mexico are suing the airline.

Chicago-based attorneys, Corboy and Demetrio, said they filed six lawsuits on behalf of 11 Chicagoland passengers on Aeromexico Flight 2431.

Officials say a wind gust hit the plane shortly after takeoff, causing the plane to crash nose first on July 31 in Durango, Mexico.

None of the 103 people on board died in the crash.

