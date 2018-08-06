(CBS) — Earl Young. Joshua Campbell. Eric Johnson. Donald Norris. Kenny Ivory. Charles Green Nicholas Cox. Ron Johnson. Kendall Brown. Jahnae Patterson. Kenyate Sparks.

These are the names of the dead, gunned down in a bloody weekend in Chicago. One of the 12 has not been identified.

The youngest victims were 17: Jahnae Patterson and Kenny Ivory. Patterson was the only woman killed.

The other victims ranged in age from 17 to 50-years old.

Friday, 7:57 p.m.: Earl Young, 30, was shot in the 7700 block of South Shore and was declared dead at the scene.

Saturday, 12:56 a.m.: Joshua Campbell, 22, was shot in the 1700 block of North Mason. He was declared dead at Loyola University Medical Center.

Saturday, 2:24 a.m.: Eric Johnson, 22, was shot near 122nd Street and South State. He was declared dead at Roseland Hospital.

Sunday, 1:03 a.m.: Kendall Brown, 26, was shot in the 4600 block of South Winchester. He was declared dead at Mt. Sinai.

Sunday, 2:34 a.m.: Jahnae Patterson, 17, was among six people shot in the 1300 block of South Millard. She was declared DOA at an unidentified location.

Sunday, 3:37 a.m.: Kenyate Sparks, 29, was shot in the 1100 block of South Springfield. He was declared dead at Stroger Hospital.

Sunday, 4:15 a.m.: Donald Norris, 19, was among four people shot in the 1600 block of North LeClaire. He was dead on arrival at an unidentified location.

Sunday, 4:17 a.m.: Kenny Ivory, 17, was shot in the 7600 block of South Union. He was declared dead at University of Chicago Hospital.

Sunday, 6:50 a.m.: Charles Green, 32, was among five people shot in the 0-100 block of North LeClaire. He was declared dead at Stroger Hospital.

Sunday, 7:50 p.m. Nicholas Cox, 23, was shot in the 2700 block of South Dearborn.

Monday 12:02 a.m.: Ron Johnson, 50, was shot near 130th and Drexel. He was declared dead on scene.