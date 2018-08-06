CHICAGO (CBS)—The number of Lollapalooza attendees arrested during this year’s four-day stint in Grant Park was significantly less than last year, but the festival took a tragic turn Sunday night when a suburban teenager found unconscious later died.

By the end of the night Sunday when the gates to Grant Park had closed on another Lolla, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications reported 12 arrests and 160 hospitalizations during the festival.

The majority of arrests made over the weekend were for crimes like battery, theft of Lolla wristbands and drug possession.

In addition, 34 people were cited for minor offenses like trespassing and entering restricted areas between Thursday and Sunday, the city says.

Last year, 27 arrests were made and 234 people were taken to the hospital.

Headliners like Bruno Mars and The Weeknd brought more than 430,000 people to Grant Park for Lolla, according to Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

A 16-year-old from suburban Mundelein, Evan Kitzmiller, died Sunday night after being found unresponsive at the festival, the city said.

The city on Monday issued a response to the teenager’s death.

“The safety and security of festival attendees is our top priority,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on the death of the Kitzmiller.

Cleanup at Grant Park is expected to last through Saturday, Stratton said.

“Many areas of the park have already opened to the public,” Stratton said in an email on Monday.

The Chicago Park District Monday did not reply to a request for the costs incurred by the city for the festival.