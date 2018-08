CHICAGO (CBS) — A destination proposal almost didn’t happen. When the man was about to get down on one knee, he lost the ring.

Taylor Farrar was trying to leave a message in a bottle in the Gulf of Mexico to propose to his girlfriend when Mother Nature hit and a big wave came rolling in.

A plastic bag with his ring drifted off into the ocean.

Luckily, one woman in the ocean came by with the bag.

Farrar says he is going to invite the woman who found his ring to the wedding.