CHICAGO (CBS) – If you wish you looked more like your doctored, filtered selfies – you are not alone.

Plastic surgeons say they are noticing a trend of what they call “snapchat dysmorphia.”

Doctors say more and more patients are seeking cosmetic surgery to look like filtered versions of themselves, requesting fuller lips, bigger eyes, or a thinner nose.

Researchers say the filters available on social media apps, including Snapchat, often present unattainable standards of beauty.

According to Mayo Clinic, people who suffer from body dysmorphic disorder may have complications including depression and anxiety.

Experts recommend those who suffer from body dysmorphic disorder or snapchat dysmorphia to seek psychological treatment from medical professionals.