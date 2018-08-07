CHICAGO (CBS) — Say this for Chicago Bears fans; no matter how good or bad their team might be, they love wearing their favorite players’ jerseys.

Despite being in only his second season in the league, and ranking near the bottom of NFL quarterbacks in touchdown ratio and QBR last season, Mitchell Trubisky has the sixth most popular jersey in the league, according to DICK’S Sporting Goods.

That makes Trubisky’s jersey more popular than established stars like Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski.

If that’s not surprising enough, rookie linebacker Roquan Smith’s jersey is the ninth most popular among defensive players, even though he has yet to sign a contract. His jersey is even more popular among defensive players than stars like Clay Matthews or Sean Lee.

DICK’S Sporting Goods said the Bears now rank seventh overall in the league in total team jersey sales, up seven spots since last season.