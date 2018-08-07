CHICAGO (CBS)–HGTV has purchased the California home pictured in exterior shots of The Brady Brunch, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” he said on the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call after mentioning that “one of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call.

“More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history,” Zaslav added.

The CEO didn’t specify a price tag for the house. The 2,500- square-foot home is located at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City and was only used as the exterior of the Brady’s residence on the iconic TV show. THR previously confirmed that the house was in escrow.

‘N Sync star Lance Bass took to Instagram on Sunday to detail a dramatic real estate tale, revealing that he had been under the impression that he had placed the “winning bid” to purchase the property.

Zaslav returned to the topic of the home late during Tuesday’s earnings conference call, joking that Discovery would move CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels into its attic if the company doesn’t hit its financial goals. “If we do not meet these targets, we are going to move Gunnar into Greg’s bedroom in the attic of the Brady Bunch house,” he quipped. “And that was not a fun place to be. It didn’t have a door. There were beads, if you remember.”