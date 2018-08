CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are searching for the driver who crashed into a building in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Tuesday, starting a fire.

Around 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a car crashing into a building near 44th and Knox. The car caught fire, and flames spread to the building.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Fire Department officials said the driver had left the scene before firefighters arrived.