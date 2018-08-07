A new craft beer bar and eatery has opened its doors on the Chicago Riverwalk. The new addition to the neighborhood, called Chicago Brewhouse, is located at 318 N. Wabash Ave.

There are 13 beers on tap including options such as Goose Island Next Coast IPA, Lagunitas Sumpin’ Easy Ale, Half Acre Daisy Cutter and Revolution Anti-Hero IPA. Bottled and canned beers from local breweries are also on offer, along with coffee, tea and wine.

Hungry? The menu features street tacos, tikka masala, flatbread pizza, a jumbo pretzel with beer cheese, gyro sliders and more. Check out the menu here.

Chicago Brewhouse has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Michael O., who reviewed the new spot on July 25, wrote, “Yes, they opened too soon. And you should go there anyway. Location and view of the river and Riverwalk is why, for now. … Owner popped by our table and asked how everything was, explained the need to do the softest of opens; I am confident by late summer you won’t be able to get a table.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chicago Brewhouse is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.