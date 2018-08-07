CHICAGO (CBS) — After an especially violent people saw 66 people shot in Chicago, police officials plan to deploy extra officers to neighborhoods that recently have suffered a surge in gun violence.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and top police brass planned to announce the new deployment plans at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

At 4pm today Superintendent Eddie Johnson and @Chicago_Police Command staff will announce plans to deploy additional Officers to neighborhoods that have seen a recent uptick in violence. The press conference will take place at CPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/XMObKyOBTM — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 7, 2018

The superintendent’s announcement comes on the heels of the most violent weekend of the year in Chicago. Police said 66 people were shot between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday night. Twelve of those victims died.

On Monday, Johnson vented his frustration with how much blame is placed the Police Department for failing to stop violent crime, and called for the public to help identify the people pulling the triggers.

“You know what I never hear? I hear people holding us accountable all the time. I never hear people saying ‘These individuals out here in the streets need to stop pulling the trigger.’ I never hear that. I never hear that. They get a pass from everybody, and they shouldn’t,” he said. “It’s the same individuals that continuously commit these crimes. Where’s the accountability for them?”

“We can do better. Certainly CPD can do better, but at the end of the day, the members of CPD don’t go to bed with these individuals at night, they don’t wake up with them in the morning. It’s very rare we actually witness this stuff. Somebody knows who did it. They do. They know that,” Johnson added.