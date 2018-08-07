(CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 2-year-old sister was critically injured when they were hit by a freight train Tuesday morning in Portage, Ind.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports Ellie and Caleb Wilson somehow ended up on the CSX railroad tracks near the Woodland Village mobile home park around 9:30 a.m., even though their mother, grandfather, and grandfather’s brother were home with them at the time.

Tragedy on the tracks: Ellie & Caleb Wilson- 1 & 2 in this year old picture-were struck by a CSX train in #Portage this morning.

Caleb did not survive. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AOBEQ020Up — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) August 7, 2018

The adults in the home realized the two siblings had sneaked out of the house, and were searching for them when the train hit them.

Neighbors said they heard the CSX train horn blowing, and its brakes squealing, and knew something had gone horribly wrong.

Caleb was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellie was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition, with a head injury.

