CHICAGO (CBS): Heavy rain swept into the Chicagoland area on Tuesday afternoon. A flash flood warning has been issued in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake Counties until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATE 4:20 PM

As of 4:10 pm, 2.18″ of rain fell in under 1 hour at #Chicago O’Hare. 0.68″ occurred between 3:43pm and 3:51pm. Flash flooding is likely occurring over northern Cook County. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 7, 2018

UPDATE 4 PM

Flash Flood WARNING for Cook, DuPage, Kane, & Lake until 7pm. Up to 2″ of rain has fallen in this area already with another one to two inches possible during the PM rush. @cbschicago #turnarounddon‘tdrown pic.twitter.com/TSlbHEoA0h — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) August 7, 2018

Flash Flood Warning: Affected Locations Include Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Glenview, Elmhurst… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/QiJ7cKDJyD — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) August 7, 2018

RADAR update 4:00pm. Flash Flood WARNING Cook, DuPage, Kane, & Lake counties until 7pm. Already 2 inches of rain has fallen. Another 1-2″ is possible during the PM rush. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K50rEO2CWq — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) August 7, 2018

3:30 PM

Heavy rain is expected throughout areas along and north of I-80 throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says isolated lightning will be possible. Further south, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are predicted.

Radar update thru 5pm: Showers producing very heavy rain will affect areas along & north of I-80 thru late aftn. Isol’d lightning will be possible. Farther south, scattered showers & isol’d storms. Use extra caution while driving. Be alert for ponding/flooding. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/cVuP3DDxi3 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 7, 2018

To give a sense of how heavy the rain is in portions of northeast IL, the Batavia cooperative observer reported 0.64″ of rain in about 10 minutes as of 2:59 pm. Minor flooding has been reported in St. Charles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 7, 2018