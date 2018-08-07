BREAKINGChicago Blackhawks Legend Stan Mikita Dies
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS): Heavy rain swept into the Chicagoland area on Tuesday afternoon. A flash flood warning has been issued in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake Counties until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATE 4:20 PM

UPDATE 4 PM 

3:30 PM

Heavy rain is expected throughout areas along and north of I-80 throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says isolated lightning will be possible. Further south, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are predicted.