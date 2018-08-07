CHICAGO (CBS) — Three women filed a lawsuit against House of Brides after the company took their order and money, but never delivered their bridesmaid dresses.

They say they are suing the company with the hope no one will have to go through what they did.

“We were just honored that she selected us to be part of her big day,” said Michelle Cook, who never received her dress.

Cook was the matron of honor at her best friend Shalisha Bradford’s wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Cindy Williams and Sheri Davis were bridesmaids. The trio went to House of Brides in Orland Park to order their dresses in January 2018 for the July 24th destination wedding. Each paid for their dresses in full, but never received them.

“We were told it would take about 20 weeks or so to receive them,” said Cook.

The women say they called the store when the dresses were supposed to arrive.

“I was told to call back midweek because the dresses were not in,” said Williams.

Sheri Davis said she also called the store when the dresses were supposed to be ready. She says she was told, “It hasn’t come in yet, but they have some dresses here and they’ll give me a call back and let me know.”

“I told her we’re leaving seven days from tomorrow for this destination wedding and we do not have a dress,” said Cook.

With only a few days left before their flight, the women ordered dresses on Amazon so they would have something to wear for their friend’s special day.

The women returned to Chicago and filed a lawsuit against Orland Park Wedding Center which does business as House of Brides on numerous grounds, including intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

“The stress that we had as bridesmaids was totally unnecessary and to prevent other ladies from going there, I don’t think anybody should patronize House of Brides, at all,” said Williams.

The Better Business Bureau has stripped House of Brides in Orland Park of their A+ rating. They now have a “no rating” listed. The BBB is investigating 13 complaints on file and three more recent complaints, not including these three woman who did not receive their dresses.

The company told the BBB they plan to address merchandise delivery issues.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office says they’ve received six complaints about this location since 2015.

CBS 2 reached out to House of Brides for a comment. They did not respond.