CHICAGO (CBS)–A 76-year-old man from suburban Rolling Meadows man who was last seen in Chicago over the weekend has been reported missing, police said.

The missing man, Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, left his home at 8 a.m. Saturday for Chicago.

He was last seen at Chase Bank on the 6900 block of Ashland Avenue, police said.

His vehicle is a white 2005 Toyota Prius. The license plate number is AR74968.

Kethireddy is asian, stands about 5’5 and weights about 135 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Rolling Meadows police at 847-255-2416.