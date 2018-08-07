CHICAGO (CBS) — When Chicagoans stepped outside for National Night Out, a national campaign against violence, three shooting victims arrived at Roseland Hospital; one was pronounced dead.

Chicago Police say the shootings happened two miles from the National Night Out Event at Gately Stadium.

Officers say one incident happened in the 100 block of East 124th around 6:45 p.m. Two people were shot. One victim was a 28-year-old man who was transported to Roseland Hospital and pronounced dead. The other gunshot victim was a 16-year-old male shot in the right thigh. He was listed in critical condition. Police say no one is in custody at this time.

The second shooting happened in the 200 block of West 109th Street around 6:35 p.m. in the 5th District. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating both shootings.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos went to some of the South and West side communities where the additional officers are being deployed, where residents are having mixed reactions. Some are welcoming the officers, while others say it’s just a Band-Aid fix to a bigger problem.

The National Night Out, a night against crime, falls just a few days after a deadly weekend in Chicago.

People who live in the neighborhoods showed up to National Night Out, as did Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Supt. Eddie Johnson announced Tuesday 430 more officers will be on patrol during the week and 600 more on weekends in Districts 5, 6, 10, 11, and 15 on Chicago’s West and South sides. Johnson says the extended shifts will go on indefinitely.

“It’s not going to solve the problem,” said Lori Burns, a South side resident. “I’m just not convinced that more police is going to help.”

The police plan is being met with skepticism and support.

“Get them out there. Get them out there, get them walking, get the people to trust them. It could be a big turnaround,” said South side resident Levatino Harris.

Police are pleading with witnesses to come forward, as no arrests have been made with any of the weekend shootings.

“It starts within the community,” said Harris. “If the community doesn’t stand up for what’s right, iut will never straighten itself out.”

“The community not really trusting police and not sharing with police – that’s a big problem, no matter how many police you have,” said Burns.

Just down the street from National Night Out where the Mayor and Police Superintendent joined community members, two shootings occurred.

Three people were shot in the two incidents, one fatally.

Supt. Eddie Johnson is calling on officers to work longer hours, cancelling days off for gang teams and fugitive control teams.

