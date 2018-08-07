BREAKINGChicago Blackhawks Legend Stan Mikita Dies
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Champaign, job fair, Urbana-Champaign, viral sensation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick, three-second TV cameo on a Central Illinois newscast made one Champaign woman a viral sensation.

Ja’Naea Modest was attending a job far at Urbana schools. She had no clue that she was on camera until her friend’s dad saw her on television.

Ja’naea posted a screengrab on Facebook, joking that she didn’t want her current employer to know she was on the job hunt.

The picture has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media. It also made it onto Buzzfeed and the front page of Reddit.