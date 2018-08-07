CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick, three-second TV cameo on a Central Illinois newscast made one Champaign woman a viral sensation.

Ja’Naea Modest was attending a job far at Urbana schools. She had no clue that she was on camera until her friend’s dad saw her on television.

Ja’naea posted a screengrab on Facebook, joking that she didn’t want her current employer to know she was on the job hunt.

The picture has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media. It also made it onto Buzzfeed and the front page of Reddit.