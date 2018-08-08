CHICAGO (CBS) — The entire leadership board at Willow Creek Church will step down by the end of the year. The news comes after new sexual misconduct allegations against the founder, Bill Hybels.

Hybels stepped down in April. Since then, both of his replacements have also stepped down.

Missy Rasmussen, Willow Creek Community Church Elder, stated, “Trust has been broken by leadership and it doesn’t return quickly. We want to be the kind of church God is calling us to be. A church that learns lessons and grows through painful situations, a church that demonstrates the love of Christ.”

The allegations from women in the church span several decades.

Will Creek Community Church elders say they are sorry for not taking the women’s claims seriously.

The apologies come on the eye of the church’s major two-day conference.

So far, several speakers and many churches have backed out of the conference because of the controversy.

For 26 years, the church has drawn big names like Bono and former President Bill Clinton.

This year Denzel Washington was scheduled to speak at the church conference, but a church spokesperson says he has since backed out.

