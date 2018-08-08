  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AMC River East 21, Eighth Grade, movie, R Rated

CHICAGO (CBS) – The movie is titled “Eighth Grade,” but eighth graders are not allowed to see it without an adult. That is, except for one night only.

The acclaimed indie film about adolescence earned an R-rating for language and sexual content, but critics argue it is an important film for teens to see. Wednesday night, the studio fought back against the R-rating, offering free, all-ages screenings nationwide.

One screening took place at Chicago’s River East 21 Theater, where several young moviegoers brought along mom and dad.

Some are calling “Eighth Grade” this generation’s “Breakfast Club.” Despite the R-rating, the film has earned almost $7 million in the U.S. since its release last month.

eighth grade movie “Eighth Grade” Movie Screens For Free To Fight R Rating 8th grade movie screens for free “Eighth Grade” Movie Screens For Free To Fight R Rating