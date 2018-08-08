CHICAGO (CBS) – The movie is titled “Eighth Grade,” but eighth graders are not allowed to see it without an adult. That is, except for one night only.

The acclaimed indie film about adolescence earned an R-rating for language and sexual content, but critics argue it is an important film for teens to see. Wednesday night, the studio fought back against the R-rating, offering free, all-ages screenings nationwide.

One screening took place at Chicago’s River East 21 Theater, where several young moviegoers brought along mom and dad.

Some are calling “Eighth Grade” this generation’s “Breakfast Club.” Despite the R-rating, the film has earned almost $7 million in the U.S. since its release last month.