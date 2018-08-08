CHICAGO (CBS) — It was an unforgettable image: a 6-year-old cradled in her uncle’s arms after being shot in the stomach.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the grade-schooler is sharing her story, two years after becoming a victim of Chicago gun violence.

Tacarra Morgan lives with awful memories and images many other young people in Chicago may experience after being shot this past weekend in Chicago.

The sound of laughter is back on Tacarra Morgan’s Englewood porch more than two years after the shooting incident.

The bullet holes on the siding of Tacarra Morgan’s home and in the living room serve as a dark reminder of that summer day in July 2016. She was 6-years-old when she was shot in the stomach. More than 40 shell casings covered the street where she was shot as she played with water balloons on her family’s porch.

“I heard some shots,” Tacarra recalled. She is now eight years old and ready to enter third grade, but say she’s still physically and mentally scared from that traumatizing afternoon. “The bullet went right there,” she said, pointing.

“If she hears gunshots, you better believe she’s running,” said her mother, Carolyn Morris. “The same stupid stuff is going on,” she said, referring to the deadly weekend in Chicago.

14 of the nearly 60 people shot were under the age of 18. Two of them died.

“Every time we have one of these shootings, we have no one in custody,” Morris said. “That’s sad, really sad.”

Morris admits she is reluctant to sit outside after Tacarra was shot.

“I don’t’ walk these streets. I don’t go nowhere. I thank the Lord every day that my baby is here,” she said.

No arrests have been made in Tacarra Morgan’s case.

