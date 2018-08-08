CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is weighing in on Chicago’s gun violence issues.

With all of the gun violence in Chicago last weekend, many have called for the National Guard to step in. In response to rumors, Gov. Rauner released a statement saying:

“The National Guard is not for neighborhood policing. For something like a riot or some issue like that might be appropriate for them. I have never considered sending in the National Guard. That’s just a false rumor.”

Rauner says the violence in Chicago is heartbreaking and needs to end.