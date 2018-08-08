CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is pleading for answers after a Rolling Meadows man went missing on Chicago’s South side. CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports the 76-year-old father and grandfather went missing when he was collecting rent money in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday.

The man’s family is trying to remain strong as they join authorities in the search.

The 76-year-old’s name is Vasudevareddy Kethireddy. He is a grandfather of four and Rolling Meadows resident who owns a number of apartments in Englewood. He routinely collects rents monthly in the neighborhood near South May Street and 62nd Street.

A security video from the Chase Bank on Ashland in Englewood is the time he was seen. It was recorded Saturday morning. On Tuesday, Kethireddy’s white Toyota Prius was found abandoned in an Englewood alley.

Kethireddy’s family and community leaders have spent much of Wednesday going door-to-door, asking anyone they can if they saw Kethireddy. They say they’ve looked in abandoned buildings and searched through vacant lots, but are holding out hope he is still alive.

“All the tenants that we spoke to and all the various people in the community that have worked with my father, they didn’t have to talk to us, but like I said, my father didn’t just come out here to collect rents. He enjoyed the people in this community,” said his son, Shantan Kethireddy.

Commander Kenneth Johnson said, “We are asking the community to say something if they’ve seen something, if they know something to step forward. We have a responsibly not only to each other, but to the family.”

“We need all the eyes and all hands on deck. They’re doing what they can and we need to do what we can as a community,” said Crisis Responder Andrew Holmes.

Community volunteers will continue their search into Wednesday night and are urging anyone who can comb through the weeds of vacant properties, look through their garages, and try to uncover any clues to please do so. They are offering a $10,000 reward.