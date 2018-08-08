CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, and one other was seriously injured early Wednesday, after a shooting ended in a crash in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Five people were in a jeep near the corner of Lake and Kostner around 3:40 a.m., when someone in another vehicle began shooting. Three people in the Jeep were shot.

The Jeep crashed into a support column for the CTA Green Line after the shooting.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 22-year-old woman who was shot in the back also was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the chest was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

Two other people in the Jeep were not wounded.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.

The West Garfield Park neighborhood is just one of five violence-plagued communities that soon will be getting hundreds of extra officers in an effort to stem the shootings. Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced the deployment Tuesday afternoon, in response to an especially violent weekend that left 12 people dead and 54 others wounded from shootings between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday night.