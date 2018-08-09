CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police on Thursday announced the first arrest in connection with Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year.

Police this week had said no one had been arrested since 66 people were shot last weekend, but a news release from Chicago police Thursday revealed one arrest.

Rick Franklin, 27, of the 2900 block of West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, was charged on Aug. 4 with three felony weapons charges including possession, aggravated discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.

Franklin was arrested Sunday, the third day of a bloody weekend that killed 12 and injured 54 people on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

Police said earlier this week that there were a total of 33 shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday night, with 66 total victims. Fourteen of the shooting victims were juveniles, including two who died.

Dozens were shot in six mass shootings during a seven-hour span early Sunday, with at least four people shot in each of those attacks. Those six shootings alone left a combined three people dead and 28 others wounded.

Franklin was identified on surveillance video in a shooting that occurred on the 3900 block of West Madison Street on Aug. 4 at about 3:30 p.m. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot.

The Chicago Police Department said many of the incidents were the result of gang conflicts.

It is unclear why Chicago police did not announce Franklin’s arrest until Thursday.

Cook County Jail records state Franklin is being held without bail. He is scheduled back in court on Friday.