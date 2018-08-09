CHICAGO (CBS) — A horrible scene in the West Loop. A bicycle helmet and a pair of broken glasses. Evidence of something awful.

A 39-year-old woman killed on her bicycle after a truck tried to make a right hand turn on Halsted and Madison.

Construction of a high-rise pushes out into the street. It blocks an entire lane of traffic. There are caution signs and detour signs. But the real problem is that traffic merges to the northbound lanes of Halsted.

For months a confusing mix lane closures and detour signs for pedestrians and motorists has circled a construction site at the corner of Madison and Halsted.

“There’s not a lot of room for both a car and a bike to coexist,” said West Loop resident Brogan Tracy. “Coming around the construction can certainly get tight and dangerous.”

“Typically I ride with cars in their lane because the bike lane, as you can see is limited, which is obviously a dangerous way to go,” said Tracy.

Hours after Thursday morning’s accident, engineers were seen measuring the site’s particulars.

Pedestrian walkways extend out into what was once a lane of traffic. Both cars and bicyclists share a single lane of traffic a few feet from where the accident occurred.

“I typically ride, but after hearing what happened this morning, I think I’m going to be walking or avoid it all together just because it can be very dangerous,” said Tracy.

The city of Chicago’s Department of Transportation said the construction project is in compliance.