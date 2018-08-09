CHICAGO (CBS) — The façade of an empty art gallery crumbled to the ground Thursday.
The Chicago Fire Department said bricks fell to the street as the front wall gave way.
The building was empty and there were no injuries.
643 west 18th. Collapsed building report. Front wall gave way no injuries building empty. Art gallery. pic.twitter.com/aT6r9OlaiP
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 9, 2018
