  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:building, building collapse, Chicago Fire Department, East Pilsen, Facade

CHICAGO (CBS) — The façade of an empty art gallery crumbled to the ground Thursday.

The Chicago Fire Department said bricks fell to the street as the front wall gave way.

The building was empty and there were no injuries.