CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal court has ordered the Trump Administration to ban a toxic pesticide linked to brain damage in kids.

The pesticide is called Chlorpyrifos and is used to kill bugs on crops like grapes and oranges.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California on Thursday ordered the EPA to remove the chemical from the market within 60 days.

The court says even small levels of exposure can harm babies’ brains and development.

