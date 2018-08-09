CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday, when he confronted four men who had broken into a home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said the suspects entered a home near 97th and Harvard through a side window around 3:45 a.m.

When a 43-year-old man inside the home confronted the four suspects, he got into a fight with one of them. That suspect then shot the man in the chest and the back.

The victim was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Sources said a Chicago police officer lives in the home, but was not the victim.

A sign on the street outside the home advertises a block club that promises to keep an eye on crime and riff raff. That said, neighbors said all the flashing lights and police officers on the scene were a shocking sight.

Several children and seniors live nearby.

“This is what we woke up to this morning. So what can you say? What can you say?” neighbor Debra Price said. “It’s just absolutely sad.”

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.