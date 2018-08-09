CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is dead after a crash on I-80, just east of the Morris Eastbound entrance ramp, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

UPDATE: 9:30 PM — The Grundy County Coroner says the driver killed in the accident has been identified as 20-year-old Colson Brian Cole. He was pronounced dead by Coroner John Callahan at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on I-80.

According to Callahan, Cole lived in Morris with his girlfriend and was on his way home from work at the time of the crash.

Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

8:30 PM

According to preliminary reports, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 around 4 p.m. Thursday when the driver lost control, entered the median, and traveled into the eastbound lanes. The vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer.

Upon impact, the car was cut in half and the front portion of the car was trapped beneath the tractor. The portion of the car with the driver trapped inside was pushed approximately 300 feet east, coming to a stop in the south ditch, said coroner John Callahan.

The Morris Fire Department and EMS units helped with extrication efforts.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES:

IDOT Plans To Fix I-80 Following Will County Forum Held By Concerned Drivers

Dangerous Stretch Of I-80 Could See Improvements

Joliet Woman, 50, Killed In Fiery Truck Collision On I-80

Man Killed, Another Injured In I-80 Rollover Crash Near Joliet