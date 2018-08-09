CHICAGO (CBS)–A pit bull attacked two women Wednesday night in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. A neighbor who witnessed the attack struck the dog with a shovel, giving the women time to get to a safe place, police said.

Police said the women, ages 67 and 46, were in front of their residence on the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a pitbull that lived at the home with the women attacked.

“One of the neighbors came (outside with a shovel) and he turned around and tried to go out at the neighbor,” Maurice Smith said.

The women were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pit bull was taken to Animal Control.

Police did not say who owns the dog.