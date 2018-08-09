  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Starbucks’ hyped-up Pumpkin Spice Latte is crashing the summer of 2018, with an earlier-than-usual arrival date, according to Business Insider.

CHICAGO, IL  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The news outlet cites an internal Starbucks announcement revealing the release date of the Pumpkin Spice Latte as Aug. 28–the Tuesday before Labor Day.

Other fall seasonal drinks that are usually part of the Pumpkin Spice family are also returning to Starbucks this year, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, according to Business Insider.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.